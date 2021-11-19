Weekend plans? Check out these 2 free holiday celebrations in the Valley

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas from Glendale to Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is just days away, but the holiday season is brightening up parts of the Valley. In Glendale, Downtown in December kicks off Friday night, Nov. 19. The city will turn on the lights at Murphy Park in downtown Glendale, and spread holiday cheer starting at 6 p.m.

Throughout the next several weeks, there will be music, a 20-foot walk-through snowman, a huge brightly lit Christmas tree, family entertainment, shopping, food and more. The Murphy Park Amphitheater will feature different free holiday performances on stage each Friday and Saturday.

Turning to Phoenix, Desert Ridge Marketplace is also kicking off its holiday season. The fun starts on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. with the official tree lighting. There will be games and crafts for the kiddos, along with special guests like Santa. Food and drink are available for sale at different Desert Ridge restaurants.

If you're booked up both Friday and Saturday night, no problem. The lights will be up all season long at both locations.

Up to Speed