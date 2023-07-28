$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Prescott

The lucky ticket was sold at a Circle K on Willow Creek Road.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Arizona has another million-dollar lottery winner!

While no one won Friday's $940 jackpot, lottery officials said a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at a Prescott Circle K on Willow Creek Road.

The $1.05 billion jackpot for Tuesday is tied for the seventh-largest U.S. lottery prize and the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. July has been a hot month for lottery prizes after a ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Since mid-April, there have been 29 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $422 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 28, 2023:

The winning numbers were: 5-10-28-52-63, Mega Ball: 18 and Megaplier: 5.

