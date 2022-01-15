18-month-old hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Paradise Valley

The girl is in critical condition after she was in the water for an unknown amount of time.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The family of an 18-month-old baby girl is hoping she recovers after she was found at the bottom of a swimming pool in Paradise Valley Saturday morning.

EMTs with the Phoenix Fire Department began administering CPR when they found the child "warm and moaning" at the scene. The girl was taken to the emergency room in extremely critical condition.

Officials said a crisis response team is meeting with family members.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch