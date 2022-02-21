17 displaced after first-alarm fire at apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road

The fire started in a first-floor apartment at Canyon Point Apartments near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Firefighters said 17 people have been displaced after a first-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters said the fire broke out in a first-floor unit of the Canyon Point Apartments near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road Monday afternoon.

Officials said due to the amount of fire and smoke, fire crews balanced the fire to a first-alarm.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and evacuate occupants of nearby units, according to the department.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Multiple Crisis Response Teams will be helping the displaced residents.

Fire investigators are currently looking into what may have started the blaze.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

