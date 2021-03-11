15-year-old dead after shooting in Mesa

MCSO deputies found the teen shot near Coralbell Avenue and South Ellsworth Road.

MESA, Ariz. — A 15-year-old teen is dead after a shooting took place in Mesa Sunday, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting in the area of Coralbell Avenue and South Ellsworth Road. Deputies said the teen was the only one found shot at the scene.

Officials do not have a suspect description and have not yet said what the circumstances are regarding the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.