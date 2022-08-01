11 years later: Saturday marks somber anniversary of Tucson mass shooting that killed 6, injured 13

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast.
Over a decade later, and the effects of the mass shooting in Tucson that killed six people and wounded 13, including then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, are still felt by the community.
On Jan. 8 in 2011 at 10:10 a.m., a gunman opened fire during a Congress "On your Corner" event in Tucson.
Former Arizona Congresswoman Giffords was among those injured, sustaining a traumatic brain injury she still battles to recover from to this day.
While that tragic day brought a lot of pain and suffering, it also brought the community together. In 2021, during the 10th annual January 8th Memorial Bell Ringing Ceremony, the “Embrace” memorial finally opened after years of planning to honor the victims and those affected.
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly joined his wife Giffords on Saturday morning to mark the 11th year since this shooting.
With them, Tucson mayor Regina Romero, acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and former Congressman Ron Barber, who was also wounded in the shooting, remembered that tragic day.
In a series of tweets addressing the day, Giffords said while the long road of recovery has been frustrating, she's leaned on her loved ones for determination to keep going.
Kelly also took to Twitter to remember just how frightening the day turned out to be.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema honored the victims and thanked Giffords for her continued work against gun violence.
