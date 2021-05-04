1-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Tempe

There is currently no information on the circumstances leading up to the near-drowning, according to police.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 1-year-old is in critical condition Saturday following a near-drowning in the area of Baseline and Rural roads in Tempe.

Fire personnel responded to the scene around 5:10 p.m., where they found a bystander and police performing CPR on the child, police said.

The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

