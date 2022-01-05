1 person dead after UTV overturns in Peoria

Officials said two people were in a UTV when it overturned, leaving one person dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEORIA, Ariz. — A utility terrain vehicle or UTV crash has left one person dead in Peoria Saturday, authorities said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to the crash around the Boulders OHV area near State Route 74.

Officials said two people were in an UTV when it overturned. One person was pronounced dead on the scene while the other didn't have any injuries.

Deputies have not said what led to the UTV overturning. The MCSO is still investigating the incident.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous