2 men dead, 1 other nearly drowned at Lake Pleasant

Authorities said a canoe overturned at Lake Pleasant about 120 yards away from Waddell Dam.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities said two people have died and one other nearly drowned at Lake Pleasant Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a canoe overturned about 120 yards away from Waddell Dam just after 9 a.m.

Officials said the three men on the canoe were flipped into the water. Of them, two drowned and were pronounced dead on the shore.

The other man was hospitalized with non-life threatening conditions.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

