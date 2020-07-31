1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident off San Diego coast

Fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside an amphibious assault vehicle that had an accident on Thursday night. In addition to one Marine dying, two were injured and another eight are still missing.



Amphibious assault vehicles, which move on tank-like tracks and can operate on land and swim in water, are used to transport Marines from ship to shore. They've been in use by the Marines since the early 1970s and are currently set to be replaced by the amphibious combat vehicle, now in development.



Two Marines were transported to local hospitals, where one was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.



The name of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.



The incident occurred during a 15th MEU and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise in the vicinity of San Clemente Island.



At approximately 5:45 p.m. PST, Marines in the AAV reported taking on water.



Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining eight service members. Assisting in the search efforts are the USS John Finn, three U.S. Navy MH-60 helicopters and multiple small boats from the USS Makin Island, USS Somerset, and USS San Diego, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forrest Rednour and a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Sector San Diego.



The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (15th MEU) is one of seven Marine Expeditionary Units in the Marine Corps. The Marine Expeditionary Unit is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force with a strength of about 2,200 personnel. Based out of Camp Pendleton, California.



15the MEU Commanding Officer, Colonel Christopher Bronzi said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search.”