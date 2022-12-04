1 dead, another injured after being struck by vehicle in Mesa

Officers arrived and found the two pedestrians in the westbound lane by the light rail tracks on Main Street.

MESA, Ariz. — One person died and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night in Mesa.

Mesa police responded to the area of 2200 West Main Street for a report of two pedestrians hit by a vehicle.

On arrival officers found the two pedestrians in the westbound lanes close to the light rail tracks, police said. Investigators are unsure if they were crossing the light rail tracks at the time of the accident.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.

The westbound lanes of Main Street at Dobson Road will be closed.

Westbound Main Street at Dobson is closed for a fatal accident. Westbound light rail also affected. Train will be altering its east/west traffic on the south rail line for now. pic.twitter.com/lYhEdgFO54 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) April 13, 2022

