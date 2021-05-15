Local leaders hold free pop-up vaccination clinic

Four hundred people were given the opportunity to be vaccinated for free at Phoenix’s Cesar Chavez Park on Saturday.

PHOENIX — Local leaders continue to push to make COVID-19 vaccines available for everyone in the community. A free pop-up vaccination site ran on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Four hundred vaccinations were available at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez Park and were free regardless of insurance coverage.

District 7 Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari said, “getting a vaccine is safe. It’s effective, it’s free, and it will make sure that all of us can stay safe and healthy moving forward."

She is spearheading the campaign to target more people for vaccinations in her district, a sprawling area around Cesar Chavez Park. Her team's work included spreading educational and promotional material earlier in the week.

“The district that I represent has three of the zip codes with the smallest percentage of folks who are vaccinated. So, that’s people who are at 15 percent, 17 percent; whereas in Arizona, we’re at about one-third,” Ansari said.

Phoenix Fire was there in support of the event. Many people arrived early to try and get their turn for the COVID-19 vaccination. In fact, people stopped by after TV reports made air, checking in to see how soon they could get their shot.

“The more people get vaccinated, the quicker that we get back to our everyday life,” Phoenix Fire Captain Kenny Overton said.

Phoenix Fire Captain Kenny Overton also spoke about the department’s position as the CDC relaxes mask requirements for fully vaccinated Americans.

“Until that time that you have both of your shots, we encourage you to wear your mask and practice social distance,” he said.

As for what’s next in District 7’s vaccination campaign, Councilwoman Ansari said more pop-up vaccination sites are expected for the area. To find out when and where, check in with @District7PHX on social media channels for updates.

