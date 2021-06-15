Local firefighters battling blazes and temps soaring into 110s

In addition to the heat, firefighters' gear can be a human energy suck. It weighs about fifty pounds.

PHOENIX — Our firefighters are working hard, battling wildfires and the recent, massive recycling yard fire in Phoenix; now, temperatures are soaring into the 110s.

So, 12 News checked in with local fire departments to learn more about how leaders are keeping firefighters safe. Of course, our firefighters aren't afforded the luxury of staying indoors to beat the heat or wearing light clothing on the job. That means preparation starts well before they are officially on the clock.

Adam Hoster, a deputy chief with Scottsdale Fire Department, said “During these extreme temperatures over the summer, we try to tell our firefighters to come in prepared like an athlete. So, the hydration starts days before they come on."

More on Telegraph Fire: /article/news/local/wildfire/telegraph-fire-update-smoke-acres-burned-contained/75-b2eb54b3-bb83-44f5-b2c4-f2ec38ba2fb7

According to Hoster, the department just implemented a new “Rehab Kit.” It includes cooling towels, cool caps and oral hydration supplements. Plus, protocol requires vitals to be regularly checked.

"We'll take temperature checks. We'll also check on their blood pressure. Make sure that they’re just completely cognitive the whole time,” Hoster said.

In addition to the heat, firefighters' gear can be a human energy suck. It weighs about fifty pounds. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, it's important to regularly recycle crews, especially on these large scenes.

More on recycling yard fire: /article/news/local/valley/north-phoenix-recycling-yard-fire/75-4a6948d5-56bf-47fd-9ed2-6c94d25ce744

“As you know this past week, we had a 6 alarm fire,” Captain Keller said. “So, what we like to do is we like to layer our resources, which means we like to have backups to our backups to our backups of our firemen, because they are going to be going through their air really quick. They are going to be out in 105-118 degrees weather. So, we like to make sure our firemen and women are safe, and we can recycle those crews in and out for the overall safety of that member.”

As for what the community can do to help make firefighters difficult jobs a bit easier, be sure to take heat safety seriously. It helps prevent what would otherwise be unnecessary calls.