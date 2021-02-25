'Let me take care of my wife': Valley man denied access to his wife while she's in ICU

The wife of a Valley man is in an ICU at a Valley hospital, and he's not allowed to see her, even with a doctor's note.

MESA, Ariz. — Multiple calls and a doctors’ note weren’t good enough to initially convince a valley medical center to allow the husband of an ICU patient with memory loss to stay overnight in the hospital to care and advocate for his wife.

“They said because visiting hours are 10 to six,” said Robert Russo after he admitted his wife to Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa for congestive heart failure Tuesday night.

His wife, Hollyann Russo, suffers from multiple chronic diseases including pancreatitis, gastroparesis, pre-cancerous tumors, and memory loss. The latter is what Robert says makes it difficult for his wife to adequately communicate and explain her medical history.

“Last time she was in the ICU she coded,” said Samantha Russo, Hollyanns daughter. “It’s scary because I don’t know how many times she can be brought back”.

According to a letter provided by the Russo family from Hollyann’s primary doctor, “her medical condition is complicated, with many diagnoses, medications, and multiple hospital stays,” she “is not an accurate historian of her history.”

Robert said when he took his wife to the emergency room, following her cardiologist’s orders, he asked to remain with Hollyann overnight and showed the letter to the hospital staff. He says he explained he was his wife’s caregiver and advocate, but Banner allegedly denied his request.

“I said I don’t want to be there to give her flowers and say hello. I want to be there to make sure she is getting the care that she needs”, Robert said. “To speak to the doctors and nurses and doing it the other way I’m not going to be there. And I may miss something. And being married 31 years, I don’t want to miss something when it’s this critical.”

According to Banner Health’s website, a patient with disabilities who needs assistance in the health care process “will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany the patient while in any Banner facility.” But that wasn’t immediately granted to the Russo family.

In a statement to 12 News, a Banner Health spokesperson said they don’t comment on specific patients but said their visitor policy on their website was accurate and current.

It wasn’t until multiple calls for the family and 12 News requests for comment, that the family said Robert was allowed to be in the room with his wife overnight.

Now the family just hopes, with Robert by Hollyann’s side, her condition will improve as he helps explain her past medical history.

“With COVID I understand things are different, but I am part of the [medical] team, especially because she can’t do it,” Robert added.

