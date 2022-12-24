'It's a Christmas miracle': Last-minute travelers overcome delays, cancellations to make it in time for holiday

"Chaos," said Kalie Moore. "Bags everywhere, people were everywhere, I've never seen an airport so full before."

PHOENIX — Last-minute travelers are doing what they can to make it in time for Christmas -- and some were more successful than others.

Bags rolling, baggage claims spinning, and people on the move. Christmas Eve at Phoenix Sky Harbor was a symphony of motion.

"Probably going to have one of the best Christmases ever," said Adrian Conrad.

"I didn't know what to expect because I've never traveled on the holidays before," said Houston Moore.

In some cases though, the opposite.

Sisters Kalie and Houston Moore flew from different states to meet in Arizona. Kalie said her initial flight was delayed an hour and a half and was concerned she wouldn't make it in time to make her connecting flight.

"I ran off the plane and got to my other flight so I made it," she said.

"I'm trying to go to El Paso, Texas," said David Holgeyn. "It's been a rough road."

His flight was canceled, His bags, nowhere in sight.

"Rebooked for tomorrow," he said. "11 a.m., hopefully my bag will get there, if not, it is what it is."

It's not the best scenario, especially the night before Christmas. Yet, he's smiling.

"Yeah, there's a lot of people in the same boat," he said. "This shouldn't be happening no, but you have to give props to these airport workers, they're trying to make sure everyone gets where they're going but they can only do so much with weather and cancellations.

This Christmas didn't go as planned, but he said now is not the time to fret.

"I'm not mad about it," he said. "You can't stress because you'll cause more stress, and if you keep thinking bad thoughts, you just need to stay positive."

As frustrations grew for those hoping to get out, those who made it, had tears of joy.

"It's a Christmas miracle," said Kalie.

The Moore sisters say they haven't seen each other in at least a year and a half, and are back home to be with family.

"It's stressful, but at the end of the day people are going through their own stress too," said Kalie. "Spread the Christmas cheer and joy and the good juju that everybody gets to their destination on time and see their loved ones."

"We've been blessed for sure," said Adrian Conrad.

Conrad flew from Chicago with his wife. He said the days leading up to the flight were nerve-wracking because there was fear the flight would be canceled. But it wasn't.

"There was a lot of anxiety this week," he said. "The Chicago airport was backed up and a bunch of flights were canceled. We were concerned the flights canceled earlier in the week would pile into ours."

But after getting to the airport three hours early, the day, went as planned. The moment he touched down in Phoenix, brought happiness.

"It's awesome, it's exciting," he said. "We've been blessed for sure. We have a son and daughter who live in LA, they're driving in on Tuesday, so it'll be the first time we're all together with grandkids."

And as people look ahead, In the midst of all the chaos, gratefulness. Because no matter the challenge, this Christmas Eve will be one to remember.

"It's always a good feeling," said Houston. "Phoenix is home for us and to be with our family is really special. We're happy to be together."

"Go home, and hope my flight tomorrow goes through," said Holgeyn. "I'm looking forward to seeing family and definitely that Christmas dinner."

