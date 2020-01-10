Judge OK's $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock broke out the windows at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas and fired hundreds of rounds onto a country music festival.

LAS VEGAS — A judge in Las Vegas has approved an $800 million settlement for the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, one day before the third anniversary of the shooting which left 58 people dead and more than 800 hurt.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock broke out the windows in his suite at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas and fired hundreds of rounds onto a country music festival being held below.

The shooting at the Route 91 music festival is the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

More than 4,000 people signed on to the lawsuit against MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay.

MGM will reportedly pay $49 million out of pocket, with the rest being paid through insurance.

"It sounds like a big number but it's not," survivor Michelle Leonard said.

Leonard said the lawyers that negotiated the settlement will get part of it, and the rest will be distributed based on the severity of the cases. Leonard said she feels like the entire process was flawed.

"We're on medication, dealing with PTSD, we're dealing with anxiety, we're taking anxiety medication," Leonard said, "[and] we're supposed to be making these legal decisions."

And one of the mediators in the case, a retired judge, is the daughter of a former security executive with MGM Resorts, which owns the Mandalay Bay.

But the Las Vegas court ruled there were no ethical issues with the settlement agreement and approved it.