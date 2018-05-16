PHOENIX - Convicted murderer Jodi Arias wants the opening brief in her appeal sealed from public view.

Arias's lawyers asked the Arizona Court of appeals to seal the opening brief, which is like a written opening statement, because they claim it could endanger members of the public.

According to the filing, Arias's lawyers claim sealing the brief would be "in the interest of protecting the safety of certain parties".

The filing does not specify who might be in danger or what kind of danger there might be.

Arias was convicted of the murder of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander, in 2014. Arias stabbed Alexander 27 times and shot him in the head. During the trial she never denied killing Alexander, but maintained it was in self defense.

Arias was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Arias's attorneys are also asking for an extension in filing that opening brief until June.

