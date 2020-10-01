WASHINGTON — Jane Fonda is protesting climate change on Capitol Hill for the final time.

If you've been around the Capitol on a Friday over the past few months, you might have seen Fonda protesting inaction over climate change; as she vowed to protest and get arrested every Friday in D.C. as part of the weekly climate change rally.

Fonda said she'll be joined by Joaquin Phoenix, along with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Martin Sheen for the final "Fire Drill Friday."

Often times, she's been arrested by police as various celebrities have joined her to protest.

Her first arrest was Oct. 11, where she and 16 other demonstrators were taken into custody after protesting on the Capitol steps.

Demonstration activity is only allowed in designated areas on U.S. Capitol Grounds, according to the U.S. Capitol Police's website. U.S. Capitol Police said that all 16 people were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the Capitol and were charged with D.C. Code 22-1307; crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda said. "We don’t have very much time, and it's really urgent."

Her second arrest was Oct. 18 when she was accompanied by actor Sam Waterston, who is known for his role in Law and Order. The two were arrested after protesting in front of the Library of Congress.

Her third arrest was Oct. 25 when she was taken into custody with actor Ted Danson. Capitol police arrested the duo after demonstrating in front of the Capitol building.

On Nov. 1, she was arrested inside the Hart Senate building. Actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener joined Fonda in the protest efforts.

Fonda's fifth arrested was Dec. 20.

The 82-year-old actress moved to D.C. earlier this fall to protest climate change. Fonda said she will continue to protest at the Capitol every Friday through January.

Fonda said the focus will shift every Friday, ranging from the Green New Deal to freshwater and forests.

