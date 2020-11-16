“It was unbelievable," a car came crashing through a family home in the early morning

A family is now trying to figure out the next steps after destruction to their new home and their cars being totaled.

PHOENIX — A Valley family is thankful to be alive after a car plowed through a fence, two cars and hit their house in the middle of the night.

The family is picking up the pieces as they are trying to recover from the chaotic chain of events.

“It was unbelievable, how could this really happen,” La Naing said.

Naing is the cousin of the family who was awakened early Saturday morning when an SUV type vehicle ran into a truck, two fences, a tree and two cars in the driveway.

“It was terrifying like I can’t believe it,” Naing said.

It is still unclear what exactly caused an SUV to somehow peel off the road, causing horrible damage before flipping on its side near 31st Avenue and Dunlap.

“They drove through the car and the tree and then the house," Naing said.

Even a day later, you can hear the emergency blinker going off. It was a monotone soundtrack to the disarray of tree limbs, glass and car parts strewn across the front yard.

Inside, the damage is severe. Pictures show cracks formed in the walls of a home the family had just moved into