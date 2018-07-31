What's one of the first things you do when you get in the car with kids? You make sure they put their seat belt on.

But as your kids are going back to school and getting on the bus most of them won't be doing that, because their buses don't have seat belts.

The 12 News I-Team is finding that federal officials are recommending a change.

For the first time, the NTSB, in light of a deadly school bus crash in New Jersey, is recommending that all school buses be equipped with seat belts. Officials say seat belts could be the difference of life or death.

"The question of seat belts have gone back and forth," Bryan Henderson, director of transportation for the Phoenix Union High School District, said.

The Phoenix Union High School District is one of the few districts in the Valley that uses seat belts. Seventy-five percent of its buses are equipped.

"School buses in general are designed to be the safest vehicle on the road,” Henderson said.

Which is why, Henderson says, many districts don't use seatbelts because seats are designed to protect its passengers.

"They're designed in height and size and material and padding to make that the safest compartment for that child,” he said.

Mesa and Gilbert public schools, Scottsdale Unified School District, as well as the Glendale Elementary School District, are some of the districts in the Valley not using seat belts.

NTSB officials are hoping that changes.

"The amount of dollars that is required to put seat belts in, for one bus it could cost $4,000 and that's a newer bus,” Henderson said. “Some of the older buses it could cost $10,000."

