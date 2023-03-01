Victim in 'Breakfast Bitch' owner's fraud scheme 'extremely grateful' after conviction, sentencing

"It took a huge toll financially, emotionally and in every way really," said Steve Madison, actress Joumana Kidd's attorney.

PHOENIX — The 51-month prison sentence a judge served up for Breakfast Bitch owner Tracii Hutsona was a huge win for her victim.

"Although it took a long time and involved many twists and turns, the system worked in this case," said attorney Steve Madison. "Justice was ultimately handed out at a federal court in New York."

Breakfast Bitch, now on 3rd and Roosevelt streets in downtown Phoenix, already stands out for its unique name. It's been a popular breakfast spot since opening a block north on Portland Street in 2020.

Hutsona was arrested in February 2021 outside her old restaurant location on Portland St. In July 2022, Hutsona took a plea deal for wire fraud, admitting in federal court that she stole more than $1 million from actress Joumana Kidd, NBA star Jason Kidd’s ex-wife.

Madison said both he and his client, Joumana Kidd, were "extremely grateful" for the judge's sentencing decision. Hutsona was also ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to Ms. Kidd.

"It took a huge toll financially, emotionally, and in every way really," Madison shared in an interview with 12News.

And it’s not the first time Hutsona's been in hot water.

She was convicted in a different federal fraud case in 2008 and was sentenced to more than six years in prison.

In the latest case, the US attorney’s office called Hutsona a "serial fraudster."

Hutsona opened her popular breakfast restaurants in San Diego and Phoenix after she stopped working for Kidd and used her restaurants' success to push for leniency ahead of her sentencing, according to court records.

Madison said he believes the judge saw through that.

"The focus is all on herself, not her victims," Madison explained. "It rang hollow to many. And certainly, the judge, in his comments, was quite dismissive of those pleas, based on the record, the facts. Actions do speak louder than words, especially words that are spoken at a time like that."

Hutsona has until April 13, 2023, to report to prison and start her sentence.

Up to Speed