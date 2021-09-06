Vallow family reported to Arizona DCS twice in 2019, agency confirms

The 12 News I-Team uncovered in police records that a school employee reported the Vallow family to DCS in Feb. 2019, but the agency did not open an investigation.

PHOENIX — It’s a case that has gripped the nation. From suburban Phoenix to rural Idaho to the islands of Hawaii.

We're talking about Lori Vallow Daybell and her latest husband Chad, both accused of killing her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. The children, who used to live in the Valley, disappeared in September 2019. Their bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell's Idaho backyard in June 2020.

Lori and Chad Daybell have been charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, along with numerous other felonies.

For the past two years, investigators have been piecing together this complex case. And the 12 News I-Team uncovered in recently-released police records that a school employee reported the Vallow family to the Arizona Department of Child Safety in February 2019, but DCS did not open an investigation.

Communications to DCS

JJ and Tylee were last seen alive in September 2019 in Idaho. Lori moved them from Arizona to Rexburg after her brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Lori's then-husband Charles Vallow in July 2019.

Court records show the marriage between Lori and Charles grew rocky by the end of 2018.

At the end of January 2019, Charles called Gilbert police after he returned home from a business trip and told officers he thought Lori's religious beliefs turned radical and that he feared for his own life and their children.

Emails released by the Chandler Police Department indicate that Charles Vallow shared his concerns with staff at L.I.F.E. Academy in Gilbert, where JJ attended school, and noted he had to file an order of protection against his wife.

In February 2019, emails show the school told police they reported to child services “to ensure we were doing our due diligence in protecting JJ.”

Other emails between Chandler Police and the FBI in December 2019 indicate DCS had another report about the family.

DCS confirms it received two communications about the Vallow family in 2019 but claims that neither resulted in an investigation because there was no showing of abuse or neglect.

An attorney for DCS and a spokesperson declined to tell the I-Team how the agency came to these conclusions and refused to release any records requested by 12 News.

"We cannot comment on the specifics of this case due to confidentiality laws," said spokesperson Darren DaRonco in an email.

DCS did provide a checklist of criteria it uses to determine whether the agency initiates an investigation. For DCS to file a report, a source must allege that:

the victim is younger than 18 years old….

the victim lives or is present in Arizona

that the victim has been physically, emotionally, or sexually abused, neglected, or abandoned…

and that the child and person suspected of abuse can be identified

Lori moves the children to Idaho and marries Chad Daybell

In the weeks following Charles' death, Lori moves her children, JJ and Tylee, to Rexburg, Idaho in September 2019. Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8th, 2019 and JJ was last seen on Sept. 23, 2019. Investigators believe those dates coincide with the days that they died.

In October 2019, Tammy Daybell died in the Rexburg home she shared with Chad. Her death was originally attributed to natural causes, but she was later exhumed and investigators announced charges in Tammy's murder in May 2021.

Less than two weeks after her death in November, Lori and Chad would marry in Hawaii. It was around this time that JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, were starting to worry. They contacted Gilbert police to see if they could do a welfare check on the kids, not realizing Lori took them to Idaho.

Eventually, investigators tracked Lori down in Rexburg but were unable to find the children after they first questioned her about their whereabouts.

When police in Idaho went to circle back with Lori, she was nowhere to be found. Investigators eventually tracked her and Chad down in Hawaii, where she was arrested in February 2020 for failing to produce her kids. She was extradited back to Idaho in March where she's been in custody ever since.

Bodies buried in Chad Daybell's backyard

In June 2020, investigators discovered Tylee and JJ's bodies buried in Chad Daybell's backyard. Chad was arrested later that day and has been in the Fremont County Jail ever since.

In May, the couple was indicted on several felony charges connected to the deaths of the children and Chad's first wife Tammy.

Alex Cox, Lori's brother, was also listed in Idaho court documents as someone who was involved in the kids' deaths.

Investigators said it was pings from Alex Cox's cell phone that ultimately led them to discover JJ and Tylee's bodies. The records show his phone was in the yard for several hours during the time each child was believed to have been buried.

Cox is also accused of shooting at the ex-husband of Lori's niece in Gilbert and attempting to shoot Tammy Daybell in the days leading up to her death. He's not been charged in either of those cases.

Cox himself died in December 2019 at his home in Gilbert in what the medical examiner ruled “natural causes.” Gilbert Police continued to investigate his death after the medical examiner's ruling but ultimately upheld the finding.

What's next in the case

In May 2021, investigators in Idaho announced Chad and Lori were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tylee and JJ, among several other charges. Chad is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife Tammy.

A few weeks later in Arizona, Lori was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Charles' death.

Chad is slated for trial in November 2021 while Lori's case is on pause. Her attorney filed a motion earlier this year that she was not competent to stand trial. She's currently being treated in Idaho and will need a mental health evaluation before her case can proceed. She's due in court Wednesday when a judge is expected to rule on whether Lori’s fit for trial or if she should continue mental health treatment.

The case in Idaho would need to wrap up before Lori would go to court in Arizona for the conspiracy charge in Maricopa County.

