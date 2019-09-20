Nina Costello was known as a "sweetheart swindler," a woman who goes after the hearts -- and wallets -- of elderly men who are trusting of others.

Police say the so-called sweetheart swindlers are very good at what they do, and rarely get caught.

Costello was reportedly among the experienced criminals, even allegedly scamming one man, whom 12 News is referring to as Donald to protect his identity, out of more than $270,000 over two years.

The Gilbert mother told Donald that she was broke after escaping an abusive relationship and needed money for her family's scrap metal business.

"And I thought, wow, she really knows what she’s talking about, you know?" Donald told 12 News.

But as the relationship progressed, Donald, a widower in his 80s, became suspicious about whether his money was really being used for a business investment and whether he would see any returns at all.

So he took a bold step: Donald started recording his conversations with Costello.

