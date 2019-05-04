PHOENIX — A group of female veterans is planning a protest after the Phoenix VA Medical Center cut their trauma support group.

The women, who have all undergone treatment through the VA for sexual assault and other trauma that occurred during their military service, said the support group continues to help them in their treatment.

"It gave me the ability to trust other women. They were not going to say, 'Oh no, that's your fault,'" said Julie Cole-McCarter.

Cole-McCarter served in the Army and Marines from 1980-1996. She said she was raped by three of her commanding officers.

"They're telling us that we don't need this group anymore," Army veteran Pamela Howell said. "Maybe we don't, but how many women are out there?"

The support group was discontinued in 2017, the women said. In its place, the VA encouraged them to take "evidence-based practice" (EBP) therapy that teaches them coping skills.

"When something has worked for you, it's hard to let go of it," Phoenix VA Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Maureen McCarthy said. "It's scary, and for these individuals, I understand what they're worried about."

McCarthy said cutting support groups is part of a national trend toward eliminating them. She said there's evidence that EBP is more effective than support groups.

She said that the group of women has progressed in their treatment to a point where they may not need the group anyway.

"What we're saying is perhaps the next step is to continue the support they have for each other without the therapist," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, the women have stayed in contact since the group ended, meeting on their own.

They say it's not the same without a therapist or social worker to lead them.

They plan to protest outside the Phoenix VA Medical Center April 10.

"It needs to be opened up," Cole-McCarter said. "It needs to be talked about because there's got to be hope, because without hope, we die."

