ARIZONA, USA — What happens when a mentally ill person is released from treatment?

In many cases, they are released to the streets and then they end up back where they started or in jail.

“What we’re seeing is a revolving door,” Rep. Nancy Barto said.

Representative Nancy Barto says she's heard stories from countless Arizonans and has a personal experience with the state’s behavioral health system.

“My brother was a paranoid schizophrenic diagnosed years ago and he ended up homeless and eventually being murdered in Tucson,” Barto explained.

Barto says Arizona ranks worst in the nation when it comes to long term housing options for the mentally ill.

According to Mental Health in America, Arizona has one of the highest percentages of adults with mental illness but when it comes to access to care, Arizona ranks in the bottom half at 36th in the country.

