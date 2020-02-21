MESA, Ariz. — Earlier this week, police said they arrested a former night watchman at Heritage Village Adult Care Center, an assisted living facility in Mesa. He is accused of raping an 85-year-old dementia patient.

The same man was charged with another count of sexual assault – this one from 2012 – while working at a different assisted living facility.

“I mean, it seems he was purposely targeting the most vulnerable among us,” said Nik Rasheta, Mesa police spokesperson, “the sort that would not have the ability to disclose something that happened.”

PREVIOUSLY: Security guard accused of sexually assaulting elderly resident at Mesa assisted living center

Mesa police said they had investigated Manuel Corral three previous times for other accusations of assault in the past.

Under questioning, police said Corral confessed to sexually assaulting a 32-year-old stroke patient at another assisted living facility back in 2012.

The initial investigation back in 2012 went nowhere. Mesa police said there was no physical evidence, so no charges were filed.

Heritage Lane Behavioral Assisted Living, a completely separate assisted living facility from Heritage Village, fired Corral because of the allegations.

However, without a criminal record, Corral was able to get other jobs in the industry.

In 2014 Corral would be investigated again, this time for allegedly physically assaulting two male residents at a nursing home. Again, no charges were filed, and Corral was able to get another job.

His employment ending after he was terminated by Heritage village and he was arrested for raping a resident he was tasked with keeping safe.

The owner of Heritage Lane told 12 News he wants a system where employers like him – who are looking to hire to help in the care of vulnerable people – can be aware of investigations into accusations this serious.

