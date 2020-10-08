Learn more about I-Team stories in the latest 12 News video podcast

These are some of the most popular stories from Arizona. I-Team Executive Producer Katie Wilcox tells us everything we need to know about them in this new podcast.

PHOENIX — As the 12 News I-Team investigates stories across the state of Arizona, the producers and journalists go through countless interviews, documents and evidence to uncover the whole story.

In some cases, the sheer amount of information in these stories can be hard to consume and comprehend. These last several months have been confusing – and the news is coming at us faster than ever.

That's where the 12 News "Everything you need to know about ____," podcast comes in.

The new video podcast is hosted by 12 News I-Team Executive Producer Katie Wilcox. Each episode, Wilcox will take an in-depth look at a recent story and walk through the facts of the investigation with the reporter who worked it.

This week's episode: Lori Vallow and her missing kids

For the podcast's third episode releasing on Aug. 11, we look at the case that gripped the nation: Lori Vallow and her missing kids. I-Team EP Katie Wilcox shares everything we need to know about the mysterious case.

New episodes will be released on Tuesdays and can be found on 12news.com or the 12 News YouTube channel.

Previous episodes

Below, you can find a list of the previous episodes.

EPISODE 2: The Tempe train derailment

On July 29, a Union Pacific train carrying a variety of materials derailed near Tempe Town Lake. We look into the incident to show you everything you need to know.

EPISODE 1: Arizona unemployment in the pandemic

$7 billion in unemployment claims a week. Phones that aren't picked up. People wondering where their money is. We break down what our reporters have learned.