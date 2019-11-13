After a sexual assault, survivors can struggle with trauma, fear, stigma, and the next steps.

A vast majority of sexual assaults are not reported to law enforcement.

According to RAINN, one of the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the United States, fewer than 250 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to the police.

A new product, a rape kit you can order online, is sparking a national controversy.

While some believe the kits might empower sexual assault survivors to have the option to collect DNA on their own, others feel the at-home kits just don't meet the same kind of requirements.

