PHOENIX — Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher, was found guilty of having sex with her 13-year-old student. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Following her sentencing, there was mixed reaction on social media. Some believed the sentence wasn't harsh enough. Others believed it may have been more severe had Zamora been a man.

12 News wanted to verify those concerns so the I-Team analyzed nearly 50 cases involving school employees found guilty of similar crimes to see how Zamora's punishment compares.

“I do feel like that was a little bit more harsh than some of even the male teachers that we’re seeing," said Christine Whalin, a certified criminal law specialist at DM Cantor. “It all comes back to what are the factors?”

The factors include the charges in the case and the age of the victim.

Take the case of Nicole Wooten. In 2006, the physical education teacher pleaded guilty after sexually abusing a female student. Her sentence was 20 years. The student was under 15 years old.

“The law breaks up the ages. If you’re 17, 16 or 15, you’re going to be treated differently then if you’re 14, 13, and again, differently if you’re 12 or younger," said Whalin.

The age of the victim is important because state law only considers sex with a student a "dangerous crime against children" if the victim is under 15.

The types of charges matter too.

In 2012, John Todorich pleaded guilty to molesting multiple students. On top of that, he pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking. His sentence was double Zamora and Wooten.

"He was sentenced to 40 years," said Whalin.

There's a third factor that plays a role in these cases that can be the difference in whether a perpetrator ends up behind bars. It's known as the position of trust.

For example, Aaron Wilkins, Allen Johnson and Joshua Schroder were all found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor 15 years or older. Only one of them, though, got prison time.

“If they are a student of a teacher, there’s what’s called a position of trust and if a position of trust exists, so it’s either the victim’s teacher it’s the victim’s coach the potential penalties are much harsher," said Whalin.

Johnson was his victim's English teacher, which is likely why he was sentenced to prison while Wilkins and Schroder were given probation.

Brittany Zamora was her victim's sixth-grade teacher, so there was a position of trust in her case.

Whalin noted that a defendant's gender is not a factor that plays a role during sentencing.

“Everyone hates a child molester," said a mother at Zamora's sentencing hearing. "Brittany Zamora, you hurt my family."

At Zamora's sentencing, the mother who spoke out said no sentence can change what happened to their children.

Here's a look at several cases from around Arizona of teachers and other school employees convicted of sex crimes and their sentences. 

School employees convicted of sex crimes
Karl Waggoner. Former Four Peaks Elementary principal convicted of posting an ad online soliciting minor for sex. Sentenced to probation for at least 10 yrs and registered as a sex offender.
Aaron Wilkins. Former Westwood HS security guard and part-time football coach convicted of 3 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor. Sentenced to 10 years probation.
Brittany Zamora. Former Las Brisas Academy teacher convicted of sexual conduct w/ a minor, attempted molestation and public sexual indecency. Sentenced to 20 yrs in prison.
Joel Calderon. Former Tempe HS student teacher convicted of 5 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15. Sentenced to 3 years in prison and lifetime probation.
Kyle DeBerry. Former Desert Edge HS wrestling coach convicted of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Sentenced to 32 days in jail and 15 yrs probation.
Werner Girard. Former drama teacher at a Peoria high school convicted of 5 cts sexual assault, 4 cts sexual abuse, 2 cts sexual exploitation & 2 cts voyeurism. Sentenced to 20 yrs in prison.
John Todorich. Former Arroyo Elementary School gym teacher convicted of molestation, luring, child prostitution under 15 and more. Sentenced to 40 yrs in prison.
David Depuydt. Former Horizon Community Learning Center teacher convicted of sex with a 15-year-old girl, assaulting her to end a pregnancy. Sentenced to 10 yrs in prison.
James Giannopoulos. Former Kyrene Centennial Middle School teacher convicted of luring, sexual conduct w/ a minor under 15 and furnishing harmful items to minors. 10-yr prison sentence.
Gabriel Macias. Former Desert Sonora Elementary School teacher convicted of abusing 7 boys at his home. Sentenced to life in prison.
Kara Loofborough. Former Fees College Prep Middle School teacher convicted of attempting sexual exploitation of a minor under 15, luring, furnishing harmful items to minors & indecent exposure. Registered as a sex offender and lifetime probation.
Jared Blackstone. Former Millennium HS teacher convicted of luring a minor over the age of 15 for sexual exploitation. Sentenced to 10 yrs of probation.
David Trujillo. Former Mountain Pointe HS school volunteer convicted of 15 counts of sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15. Sentenced to one year in jail and lifetime probation.
Christopher McKenna. Former Chapparal HS teacher and track coach convicted of 6 cts sexual conduct with a minor over 15, luring a minor, furnishing harmful items to minors and more. Sentenced to 10 yrs in prison.
Allen Scott Johnson. Former teacher at a Glendale high school convicted of 8 cts sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15 and 2 cts of attempted sexual conduct w/ a minor. Sentenced to 5 yrs in prison, lifetime probation and registered as a sex offender.
Brian Woolsey. Former Sunrise Mountain HS teacher convicted of 16 cts sexual conduct with a minor over 15, 4 cts sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Sentenced to 12 yrs in prison and lifetime probation.
Joshua Schroder. Former Rainbow Valley Elementary School teacher convicted of 4 cts sexual conduct w/ a minor over 15 and 2 cts of contributing to delinquency of a child. Sentenced to lifetime probation and registered as a sex offender.
Nicole Wooten. Former Herrera Elementary School P.E. teacher convicted of 2 cts sexual abuse of a minor under 15, 1 ct molestation of a child under 15. Sentenced to 20 yrs in prison and lifetime probation.
Andrew James Teaters. Former Gilbert Early College Charter teacher convicted of sex with a 17-year-old student. Sentenced to lifetime probation.
Kenne Worthen. Former Longview Elementary teacher convicted of aggravated assault, sexual conduct w/ minor under 15, molestation and luring. Sentenced to 25 yrs in prison.