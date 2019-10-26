Since the implementation of a generally more expensive, choice-based rate plan in 2017, APS has maintained that any concerns raised about the rate structure’s fairness don’t represent the majority of customers.

Just last month, APS CEO Don Brandt testified at the Arizona Corporation Commission he disagreed with the assertion that customer satisfaction has declined in recent years.

Brandt went as far as to say that he’s embarrassed by “the kudos” he receives everywhere he goes.

But internal APS documents released by regulators as part of a public records request from 12 News reveal the sentiment among captive ratepayers is worse than Brandt or anyone else affiliated with APS has led the public to believe.

The APS Brand Alignment Study Results show customers surveyed who agree that rates are “somewhat or very reasonable” declined overall year to year from 67% in spring 2015 to 41% in fall 2018.

Other metrics involving APS customer service and communication declined overall as well.

The percentage of survey respondents choosing "poor" to describe the company's reputation nearly doubled over the same period of time to 35%.

APS did not respond to 12 News for comment.

The APS survey results were included in a 3rd-party audit of the company that were initially redacted by the Arizona Corporation Commission.

12 News and Arizona State University's First Amendment Clinic fought the decision and the ACC released new documents this week.

