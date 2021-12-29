Lori Vallow Daybell case makes top stories list for second year in a row

This year brought more charges for Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad, shocking new evidence, plus some new insight into their alleged doomsday cult.

IDAHO, USA — It's a story that's been on the Top 12 list for the second year in a row. We’re talking about the disturbing case of Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her kids and having a hand in several other deaths here in the Valley and beyond.

This year brought more charges for Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad, shocking new evidence, plus some new insight into their alleged doomsday cult.

Investigators started searching for Vallow Daybell's children, Tylee and JJ, in December 2019 after Vallow Daybell moved them from Arizona to Idaho a few months earlier in September. The children's bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell's backyard in Fremont County, Idaho in June 2020.

Here’s a look back on the twists and turns this year.

January 2021

Gilbert police close its case into Alex Cox’s death and support the Medical Examiner's findings that he died of natural causes. Cox is Lori Vallow Daybell's brother. It's suspected he was involved with the disappearances of Lori's children and other deaths linked to the couple. He died at his home in Gilbert in December 2019.

Phoenix Police complete review of Joseph Ryan’s 2018 death investigation. Ryan is Lori Vallow Daybell's third husband and Tylee Ryan's biological father. Police decided to review the case in light of other allegations and charges surrounding Lori Vallow Daybell. Phoenix police decided not to reopen the case.

May 2021

June 2021

August 2021

Idaho prosecutors announce plans to seek the death penalty in Chad Daybell’s case

Chad Daybell waives his right to a speedy trial in Idaho

September 2021

Lori Vallow Daybell is still found not competent for trial. A judge ruled she undergo a six-month review. In the meantime, her case in Idaho remains on pause.

October 2021

Chandler police release the full case file into Charles Vallow's death. This includes new evidence, interviews with Lori Vallow Daybell, Alex Cox, Tylee Ryan, and others in Lori's inner circle

Lori Vallow Daybell's attorney accuses an Idaho hospital worker of trying to manipulate the case; both sides continue to argue this allegation in court

November 2021

Gilbert police finish investigation into October 2019 shooting at Brandon Boudreaux, Lori Vallow Daybell's niece's ex-husband. Gilbert Police recommended attempted murder charges for Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell. Police said Lori's brother, Alex Cox, would also be charged if he wasn't dead. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is still reviewing the case and determining if it will file charges.

December 2021

Chad Daybell’s trial is set for January 2023

