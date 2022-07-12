Locked Inside: New interviews in Gilbert group home murder case shed light on suspect

In Episode 7, "Scared," the I-Team unveils new interviews, including a woman who was inside the Gilbert group home the morning of the murder.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The 12News I-Team dropped a new bonus episode Wednesday in their investigative series "Locked Inside."

The series follows the story of Christopher Lambeth, the suspect of a Gilbert group home killing in April 2021, and exposes gaps in care within Arizona’s mental healthcare system.

"He never caused any trouble," said Tanya, a former housemate, referring to suspect Christopher Lambeth. "And he seemed to care about everybody."

Lambeth is accused of murdering housemate Steven Howells at the Tilda Manor group home on April 12, 2021.

Less than two weeks after his arrest, Lambeth allegedly struck again.

He was in custody at the Lower Buckeye Jail when he allegedly sprung up and attacked another inmate.

The other inmate told investigators that Lambeth didn't say anything to him and that the attack was seemingly unprompted. Court records show the other inmate suffered a broken nose in the attack.

Lambeth is now facing an aggravated assault charge along with the murder charge for killing Howells.

Records show he remains in the Lower Buckeye Jail.

