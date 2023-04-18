Dying in Custody: At least 95 inmates died in MCSO custody since 2020

Since 2020, at least 96 inmates have died in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone on Tuesday addressed 12News’ reporting on the rising number of inmates dying in MCSO custody.

Since 2020, at least 96 inmates have died in custody, according to the sheriff’s office and the county medical examiner. At least 43 inmates died in 2022.

Most of them were men who ranged in age from 19-90.

Penzone pointed out the sharp rise in deaths mirrors a stunning rise in fentanyl pill seizures, and many of the deaths are drug-related, according to MCSO records.

