Idaho courts find Lori Vallow Daybell competent to stand trial in the deaths of her children

Lori Vallow Daybell is set to be arraigned in Idaho next week on charges connected to the death of her kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

IDAHO, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast.

A new court order released Monday morning in Idaho revealed Lori Vallow Daybell has had her competency restored and can proceed with her case.

The order detailed that Vallow Daybell will be moved from Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare, where she's been under a mental health evaluation since last summer, to the custody of Fremont County.

She's set to be arraigned in Idaho next week on charges connected to the death of her kids.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are currently in custody in Idaho, facing charges in the deaths of her children, Tylee and JJ, who used to live in Arizona. Both Chad and Lori are also facing additional charges connected to the deaths of their former spouses.

Lori moved to Idaho with the kids from Arizona in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body, and charged Daybell and Lori in her death.

A few weeks after Tammy's death, Lori and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believe Lori and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori and Chad Daybell then disappeared to Hawaii until Lori was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

Chad Daybell is set for trial in January 2023 in Idaho.

Prosecutors planned to try Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell together, but the status of her competency raised questions about whether that would happen.