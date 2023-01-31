I-TEAM: Annual fire inspection report for State Farm Stadium not ready ahead of Super Bowl 57

Despite several failed inspections, stadium and state officials say State Farm Stadium is safe and ready for the Super Bowl.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Blocked exits, unsecured hazardous materials and defunct fire extinguishers are just a few of the repeat fire safety violations found at State Farm Stadium by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Office of the State Fire Marshal in more than 100 inspection reports from August 2017 to February 2022.

The stadium is inspected before every big event, and state fire marshal records show repeat violations are common. These violations range from minor, easy fixes, to persistent hazards, though the state said these do not include imminent threats to safety.

Each year, the state fire marshal told 12News, the most reliable inspection is the annual inspection.

But in 2022, the Office of the State Fire Marshal did not complete the annual inspection.

In fact, the state told the 12News I-Team, the 2022 annual inspection was not completed until January 2023, and the results will not be available until after the Super Bowl.

Despite the long list of violations, the stadium and fire officials for the state said the stadium is safe.

Stadium undergoes frequent event inspections

“There's always events going on," said Assistant Director State Fire Marshal Cassie Peters.

Peters attributes some of the failed inspections to the fact that the stadium is inspected so frequently. Peters said fire code requires the stadium to be permitted and inspected before all events open to the public, meaning it is inspected more than most buildings in the state.

“And that can lead to more failures because if we find infractions or whatever it may be, they haven't actually got around to fixing something," Peters said.

In an interview, 12News reporter Bianca Buono pointed out specific violations, including one reading, "compressed gas cylinders shall be secured to prevent falling."

“What can happen is that they can tip over," Peters explained. "And then if the valve is damaged, it can become more of a missile type because it's under pressure, high amounts of pressure.”

'For us, any violation is serious.'

In one inspection ahead of a Thursday Night Football game in October 2018, State Farm Stadium was marked for 10 violations including the following: storing hazardous materials incorrectly, stacking boxes to the ceiling without leaving enough clearance, sprinkler system installation, fire extinguishers being located in the wrong location, obstructed exits, exposed wires on a hot dog cart, and storing combustibles under escalators.

Before the Cardinals played the Seahawks in January 2022, there were 15 violations.

One included leaving the alarm system in event mode, a special designation for events or concerts with smoke or pyrotechnics. Others were for hazardous materials, exit issues, fire extinguishers, and failing to have the proper permits for a new building in the Great Lawn area.

“For us, any violation is serious," Peters said. “We go in and we inspect the entire stadium.”

Other failed inspections are for structural violations, like food menu monitors or televisions being installed too close to fire sprinkler heads. Peters said those structural decisions were made before the Office of the State Fire Marshal took over the responsibility of the stadium.

“Is there a point where you say, 'OK, you guys cannot operate here until this is fixed?'" asked Buono.

“No, because we do not have that authority," Peters said.

Annual inspection report for 2022 still not complete

Peters said the event inspections don't raise alarm for him.

“If it's imminent danger, then, of course, we would take steps and say, 'wait a minute, this needs to be corrected right now,'" Peters said.

And during an interview in May 2022, Peters explained the significance of an annual inspection.

“We have an annual inspection coming up here. Matter of fact, it's due," Peters said. “They're required by fire code to be inspected at least annually. Because it's considered a high-life risk.”

However, the Office of the State Fire Marshal tells 12News they did not complete the annual inspection by the end of the year.

In December 2022, the annual report was initiated, but it was not completed until January 2023.

When 12News requested a copy of the annual report, a Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokesperson said they were waiting to release the report until they could sit down with stadium management and go over it.

The last completed annual report occurred in June 2021, the spokesperson said.

"Just because the annual inspection isn't completed doesn't mean the stadium is not safe," said Tiffany Davila, a DFFM public affairs officer.

'There will be a significant fire safety presence on-site at the Super Bowl.'

A spokesperson for State Farm Stadium said they have asked the fire marshal's office to release the report.

A State Farm Stadium employee was not available for an interview before the Super Bowl, but a spokesperson released the following statement:

"A building the size of State Farm Stadium has a vast and complex fire safety system. When code violations are identified, we work closely with the authorities to ensure that violations are corrected in a timely fashion. The purpose of the stadium’s comprehensive fire safety inspection program is to take a proactive approach to potential issues that may arise in the system, and State Farm Stadium staff is vigilant in addressing them."



"Safety is the number one priority at State Farm Stadium. The stadium is one of the most frequently inspected buildings in the state, with inspections taking place an average of three times per month. There will be a significant fire safety presence on-site at the Super Bowl, as there is for every football game and other major stadium events to ensure a safe environment for all."

The spokesperson added the stadium has hired a specialist to monitor the building's fire safety systems.

Earlier this month, the Glendale Fire Department took over jurisdiction of State Farm Stadium and will keep the responsibility through the Super Bowl.

12News obtained the Glendale Fire Department's first inspection of the stadium since taking over which shows an exit sign violation.

I-TEAM INVESTIGATES