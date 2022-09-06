Join the Cronkite School and 12News for a screening and panel discussion on 'Locked Inside'

The documentary digs into a subject that doesn’t often get this type of careful in-depth attention in the mainstream: mental health and care for those who need help.

PHOENIX — It’s a big mystery with police reports, crime scenes and mounting evidence. But this isn’t your run-of-the-mill true-crime story.

“Locked Inside,” a 12News I-Team documentary, follows the harrowing and heartbreaking story of Christopher Lambeth and those who crossed his path along the way. The documentary digs into a subject that doesn’t often get this type of careful in-depth attention in the mainstream: mental health and care for those who need help.

Join 12News and the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication for a screening and panel discussion on "Locked Inside" on Wednesday night.

The panel discussion will feature 12News journalists and health professionals after the documentary screening. You can find the podcast version of the documentary wherever you listen to podcasts. Listen to the 12News Locked Inside podcast on Apple and Spotify.

Event details

What: Screening and panel discussion on "Locked Inside"

First Amendment Forum | Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication: 555 N Central Ave, Phoenix How to stream: A stream will be at the top of this story, on 12News streaming platforms and on Youtube. (This event will also be available on Cronkite.Live).





Meet the panel

Mark Curtis anchors 12News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Mark has been part of Team 12 for more than two decades. He is a decorated journalist, and has won 13 Emmys, a Murrow, and two AP awards for Best Anchor over the course of his career. Over the course of his career, he’s covered many major stories, including two World Series and five different Olympic Games, including Sochi. Mark has been closely involved with 12 News’ political coverage as well, from Presidential primaries all the way through to inaugurations.

Felicitas Köster, D.O., F.A.P.A., is a psychiatrist in Phoenix, Arizona, affiliated with Valleywise Health. She is board certified in both adult and forensic psychiatry. Dr. Köster is an Assistant Professor affiliated faculty of Creighton University, School of Medicine and has a volunteer faculty appointment with Mayo School of Medicine. She specializes in community psychiatry, including the treatment of persons with severe mental illness, and forensic psychiatry.

Will Humble is the Executive Director for the Arizona Public Health Association. His 35 years in public health included more than 2 decades at the Arizona Department of Health Services, where he served in various capacities including as the Agency Director from 2009 to 2015. Humble promotes evidence-based health policy as a means to improve health outcomes.

Katie Wilcox is the Investigative Executive Producer at 12 News in Phoenix where she oversees the I-Team and 12 News special projects. Prior to joining 12 News in 2019, Katie was a data journalist at 9NEWS in Denver where her work uncovering mistakes and fraudulent medical billing practices earned her 2018 National Edward R. Murrow and Investigative Reporters and Editors Award. Wilcox’s work in data-driven and investigative journalism has prompted changes in state laws, led to at least one criminal indictment and earned her numerous reporting awards including 13 Regional Emmys.