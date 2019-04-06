PHOENIX — One of the two primary doctors caring for an incapacitated woman who gave birth at Hacienda Healthcare was scheduled Monday to learn the fate of his medical license. However, before the meeting, the board pulled the case from their agenda.

Dr. Thanh Nguyen is accused of missing signs that the incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped at Hacienda Healthcare was pregnant.

The medical board was scheduled to dismiss the case against doctor Nguyen, but a few weeks ago, a notice of claim filed by the woman's family put forward new information detailing alleged missteps.

Records show caregivers missed 83 signs the woman, was pregnant, including:

Missed menstrual periods

A physician (Dr. Nguyen) reportedly saw the victim 10 times in her third trimester

Staff noted a large and hard mass in her abdomen three times

Staff noted her abdomen was "sticking-out" 24 times

Noted weight gain eight times between September and December 2018

Staff noted 12 times that her feet and legs were swelling

Dr. Nguyen became the primary doctor in September of last year.

The board removed his case from the agenda. Arizona Medical Board Executive Director Patricia McSorley declined an interview on camera, saying she could not comment on pending cases.

She told us there are numerous reasons why a case may be pulled from an agenda, including giving the board more time to investigate a case.

Despite the case being removed from the agenda, Dr. Nguyen attended the meeting. He was dressed in a jacket, glasses, a cap and a scarf indoors.

Dr. Nguyen noticed our cameras, and after the board broke for lunch, did not move from his seat for around 15 minutes as the room cleared out. When 12 News approached to ask about what happened at Hacienda Healthcare, Nguyen did not answer, instead, he got up and ran from the room, out of the building and to the parking garage.

12 News called Dr. Ngyuen later at another attempt for comment, but after answering the phone, he hung up without answering any questions.

It is not clear at this point when his case will appear before the medical board.

