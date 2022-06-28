Revoked: Gilbert group home at center of murder investigation loses license to operate

This is the second Tilda Manor location in the Valley the state shut down in the past year.

GILBERT, Ariz — The Gilbert group home at the center of a murder investigation is no longer allowed to operate, according to records obtained Tuesday afternoon by the 12 News I-Team.

The state filed to revoke Tilda Manor’s license in July of last year, three months after the controversial killing. Records released Tuesday afternoon show that Tilda Manor withdrew its appeal to the revocation and effectively lost its license to operate the home on Wildhorse Drive in Gilbert on June 10, 2022.

This case all started when group home resident Christopher Lambeth was arrested for killing his housemate Steven Howells back in April 2021. Tilda Manor was licensed by the state as a behavioral health group home that was supposed to provide 24/7 supervision.

When the state went to investigate after the killing, investigators found more than 23 violations, including staff members leaving residents alone or not having proper training. Lambeth was charged with murder in the death of Steven Howells. He’s entered a not guilty plea in that case.

Tilda Manor is also being sued by the victims’ families.

An attorney representing Tilda Manor in this licensing matter could not immediately comment.

Tilda Manor used to have five locations - two in Mesa and three in Gilbert. There are now only three locations that still have licenses, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services Care Check website.

