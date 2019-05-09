PHOENIX — When former sixth-grade teacher Brittany Zamora was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of having sex with her 13-year-old student, many wondered how her punishment compares to other teachers convicted of similar crimes.

Team 12's Bianca Buono talked to a certified criminal law specialist at the law firm of DM Cantor to see how Zamora's sentence stacks up. While some believe Zamora's sentence wasn't harsh enough, this legal expert says it was.

The I-Team compared Zamora's case to several others, each one involving sexual misconduct against a student at the hands of a school employee in Arizona.

We looked at the many factors that might play a role in the sentencing, including the victim's age, the accused person's relationship to the victim and gender of the accused.

