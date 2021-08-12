Prescott Valley Police warn of scammers using Child Tax Credit program to gain sensitive information

Scammers are contacting residents in Prescott Valley via phone, email and social media in hopes of gaining personal information.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Scammers are trying to steal personal or financial information using the Child Tax Credit program, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Prescott Valley Police investigators said they got reports of scammers reaching out to residents through text messages, emails, phone calls or social media to try to obtain personal information, according to Prescott Valley police.

The scammers are posing as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and have even used a fake IRS website, according to officials.

The IRS imposters are advising people to complete a form to qualify for the tax credit. This form requires personal information such as your social security number, date of birth or banking information, according to officials.

The scam also asks potential victims to pay them using a gift card or cryptocurrency, according to a media release from Prescott Valley police.

The Child Tax Credit scam is a scam to obtain your personal information, gain access to your bank account and steal your money, according to officials.

The IRS will never email, text, call or use social media to contact you. Nor will the IRS leave threatening prerecorded messages or threaten to arrest you, according to a media release from Prescott Valley police.