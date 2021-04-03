One of the most visible men to breach the nation’s Capitol building on January 6 is currently undergoing a mental evaluation pending his criminal case.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Among the 500 people charged in the Capitol riot was a shirtless man seem wearing horns and a furry headpiece while shouting inside the building, including the senate chambers.

Court records reveal Jacob Anthony Chansley, also widely known as the “QAnon Shaman” is currently in custody at the FCI Englewood in Littleton, a low security federal corrections facility.

While Chansley is facing a six-count indictment for breaching the Capitol, he is expected to undergo a competency evaluation while spending time in Colorado.

Court records filed on Tuesday reveal he’s been at the facility for the evaluation, however the records don’t indicate when he was transferred.

Chansley, originally from Arizona, has been in federal lockup since his arrest shortly after the Capitol riot six months ago. His defense team has been trying to get him released pending trial.

In Colorado, nine men are currently criminally implicated in the Capitol breach case.

