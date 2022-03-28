x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

'Biggest fraud in a generation': The looting of the COVID relief plan known as PPP

The official in charge of COVID relief tells NBC News' Lester Holt that programs like PPP were structured in ways that were "an invitation" to fraudsters.
Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi - stock.adob
Paycheck protection program ppp loan for small business forgiveness application.

NEW YORK — They bought Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Bentleys.

And Teslas, of course. Lots of Teslas.

Many who participated in what prosecutors are calling the largest fraud in American history—the theft of hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money intended to help those harmed by the pandemic — couldn’t resist purchasing luxury automobiles. Also mansions, private jet flights and swanky vacations.

They came into their riches by participating in what experts say is the theft of as much as $80 billion — or about 10 percent — of the $800 billion handed out in a COVID relief plan known as the Paycheck Protection Program. That’s on top of the $90 billion to $400 billion believed to have been stolen from the $900 billion COVID unemployment relief program — at least half taken by international fraudsters — as NBC News reported last year. And another $80 billion potentially pilfered from a separate COVID disaster relief program.

>> Continue reading on nbcnews.com

Watch “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 p.m. ET tonight for more.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

A look inside an Arizona man's bizarre career as a body broker