The attorney representing an East Valley woman who took a hard fall on a Segway that was caught on surveillance video has asked a judge to re-open the record in her employee compensation case.

The request comes after 12 News revealed that a potential key witness in the complaint was transferred by the security company involved and didn’t have a chance to testify.

A spokesperson for the global billion-dollar company, Allied Universal, told 12 News they will not comment on a pending legal matter.

Former employee Christine Long claims she has suffered long-term physical and emotional harm since the accident in the summer of 2017.

Long accused her former employer of attempting to keep Carl Wilson from testifying. Wilson is a potential key witness to her case.

The company transferred Wilson twice after Long’s accident and Wilson never received a subpoena to testify, despite being named in court records as a witness.

A manager for Allied Universal, Jason Morton, even testified in the February hearing that Wilson no longer worked for Allied Universal. That claim that appears to be outright false.

PREVIOUSLY: Allied Universal employees claim cover-up after video shows Segway accident

12 News attempted to contact Morton at his office and by cell phone but was unsuccessful.

12 News spoke with the transferred employee, Carl Wilson, earlier this month.

Wilson said he was still employed by Allied Universal and he believed he was transferred by the company to keep him from “squeeling” about the accident.

Wilson tells 12 News he watched Long’s health deteriorate in the weeks after the accident.