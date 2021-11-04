Investigation underway after 1 person dies in apartment fire

The fire was reported at the Terrace Park Apartments near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue, officials say.

PHOENIX — One person is dead after an apartment fire on Saturday evening in Phoenix.

Fire officials were called to the Terrace Park Apartment complex located near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue for reports of flames coming from an apartment.

When crews arrived, they saw 10-foot flames and heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment, officials said.

Fire personnel identified one person who died in the fire. A death investigation has begun, officials said.