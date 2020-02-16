HOUSTON — J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are now officially married.

The couple got married Saturday in the Bahamas, according to several social media posts.

J.J. Watt confirmed the news on his Twitter page Sunday morning sharing stunning wedding photos with a caption that read, "Best day of my life. Without question."

Crystal Dunn, Ohai's U.S. Women's National Team teammate, posted photos of the beautiful bride on her Instagram Story.

Amber Brooks, another one of Ohai's teammates posted a video of the newlyweds dancing.

If you didn't know, Watt proposed to Kealia in the Bahamas in May 2019.

Watt revealed that he would be getting married this offseason when he appeared on the Dan Patrick Show earlier this month.

Watt and Ohai have been together for about four years now.

CONGRATS to the beautiful couple!

Amber Brooks

Crystal Dunn

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai to get married this offseason

RELATED: Kealia Ohai: 5 things you probably didn't know about the former Houston Dash star

RELATED: J.J. Watt taken off injured reserve list, returns to practice

RELATED: Does texting J.J. Watt sign you up for spam texts?