Illegal fireworks leave Chandler family homeless

Illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July set a Chandler family's home on fire, leaving them homeless.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler family says illegal fireworks caught their house on fire on the Fourth of July, leaving them homeless right before having a new baby.

Cristina Kristiniak and her husband were at home on the Fourth of July when they saw a glow through their window.

“By the time we realize what was happening what was happening the police were here," Kristiniak said, "knocking on our door to get us out.”

They didn't have time to grab anything and left all their belongings inside the house, including all the supplies for their future child.

“And especially being seven months pregnant it was hard to watch," Kristiniak said.

The fire went through the attic of the house, causing firefighters to rip down the ceiling to put it out, Kristiniak said.

“I don’t know I don’t know… It’s hard to describe the emotions," she said. "There’s no way we could live there currently.”

Kristiniak said Chandler Police were looking for whoever launched those fireworks.

Meanwhile, she and her family are staying with family and have a GoFundMe set up to help with the expenses of finding a new home and welcoming a new baby,