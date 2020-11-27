'I miss him, every single minute': Father of 1-year-old killed in Mesa drive-by still seeking justice

Now the family must deal with a Thanksgiving table, with an empty chair.

MESA, Ariz. — This Thanksgiving, a Mesa family is hoping for justice.

A drive-by shooting left seven injured in October, including 1-year-old Sebastian Duran who died from his injuries.

“I miss him, every single minute, that he‘s always going to be in my mind and in my heart.“ Geraldo Duran, Sebastian's father said.

The parents said they have not been notified about any arrests made recently related to the shooting.

Mesa police said Thursday evening that, "the investigation into this matter is still ongoing and is our highest priority. We are unable to confirm any additional details other than what has previously been released to protect the integrity of the investigation. We are at a critical point in this case."

On this Thanksgiving day, Sebastian's parents remember their young child, for the energetic and loving son he was.

“He would do things that would make us laugh. He was everything” Gerardo Duran said.

In all, seven people were shot in the drive-by including four children aged 1, 6, 9 and 16.

"Every day has been like that, hard, trying to go over it, trying to understand why, trying to look for answers.“ Duran said. "The person who did this needs to be held responsible for all this that he caused."



On Oct. 16 just before 9:30 p.m., police say a silver Kia Soul drove past an outdoor taco shop at Guadalupe and Dobson Roads and witnesses saw and heard gunfire come from the vehicle.

The Mesa Police Department released body camera footage from responding officers two weeks ago.

The YouTube video shows new body camera footage from responding officers including information that one person was shot in the leg and another in the head. Specifics on victims were not provided.

According to the video, one of the victims, who is 9 years old, was shot through the pelvis. Saddening audio between the responding officer and the child shows fear of the incident in a new light since it happened.

The video is meant to once again push the public toward assisting the police in identifying the person, or people, responsible.

On Oct. 21, Mesa police served a search warrant they said was connected to the incident for a gray Kia Soul, but further information or confirmation that it was the vehicle has not been made.

The Mesa Police Department is asking anyone who has information surrounding this incident to please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.