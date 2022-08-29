Now and then: See what a Phoenix intersection looked like 100 years ago

A pair of photos taken around 100 years apart shows just how much downtown Phoenix has changed in the last century.

PHOENIX — If these photos could talk, they'd share a unique story of growth and expansion in Phoenix well worth more than 1,000 words.

In a Facebook post shared by the City of Phoenix Sunday, two pictures show how much the city has grown since the early 1900's.

"First Avenue and Washington Street in Phoenix as seen in the early 1900's, and a more recent view," the post read.

A black and white photo depicting the Phoenix intersection shows Camelback Mountain in the background. You can also see vintage signs of a pharmacy, bicycle shop and Durham Tobacco.

The recent photo shows the short two-and-three story buildings gave way to towering skyscrapers over the past few decades. Houses also now fill the background all the way to the horizon.

Take a look at the photos below.

These photos are always great to look back on and see how much the area has evolved over time.

Do you have any vintage Phoenix photos? Share a copy with us by sending them to connect@12news.com.

