Six months later, Calvin Goode's voice is still being heard

He was Phoenix's first Black city councilman. The legacy he left was about much more than politics.

PHOENIX — Calvin Goode Sr. drove an old blue pickup truck. It wasn't fancy and it wasn't special. It didn't shout and it didn't sparkle. It just was ... there. A workhorse to get Goode from his longtime home in Phoenix to where ever he was going and whomever he was meeting with.

It's been six months since Goode passed away on Dec. 23, 2020. In that time, a memorial service for him on Zoom was hacked, the city council he sat on for decades finally approved a civilian review board for the police department and droves of people — whose future he fought for — moved to South Phoenix.

That old pickup is still in front of his house. And the legacy of Phoenix's first Black city councilman continues. It's a legacy made up of mentorship, service to his community and knowing when and how to deploy his passion.

"Calvin Goode had righteous indignation, which is holy anger at injustice," said Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr., who worked side-by-side with Goode for years on race and equality issues."I mean, I remember when we were fighting for bridges across the Salt River, that wouldn't be washed out when there was a 50- or 100-year flood.

"When I came here, there were areas there were roads in South Phoenix, that were still dirt roads. And so we fought for those things. And he would be very angry that we had to fight for what the majority of white Phoenicians already had and took for granted. So yes, he had righteous indignation. He had a holy anger at the appropriate time."

He also was a mentor for many, inside and outside of city government.

"Mr. Goode was a thinker," said Carole Coles Henry, one of his proteges who went on to become an executive in Phoenix's city government. "And he was a strategic thinker. But he was an avid listener ... And so, because he was a thinker, he didn't say much, he would listen. And then by the time you finish the conversation, you come to the conclusion that 'I know the answer already, the answer was already within myself, I just needed to talk it through with someone who had a listening ear.'"

Goode was passionate about many things: His church, his service to the community he lived in and issues he thought would improve Phoenix. Things like equal access to education and affordable housing. When he spoke, people listened — because of who he was, and what he said.