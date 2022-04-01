Oh, how Phoenix has grown

Nearly 100 years ago, Phoenix residents were concerned about the location of Brophy College Prep, saying it was "too far out of town."

PHOENIX — Compared with a snapshot from nearly 100 years ago, the Valley has changed significantly.

Perhaps one of the best examples comes from a photo of the newly opened Brophy College Preparatory campus in 1928.

When the school first began accepting students, critics expressed concerns about how far from the city center it was, according to a post by the City of Phoenix on Instagram.

Brophy is located in what is now considered Uptown Phoenix near Central and Highland avenues. Surrounding the campus are now neighborhoods, other schools, restaurants and the rest of the ever-expanding Valley of the Sun!

Since the beginning, the Jesuit school has been open to the enrollment of boys only and has opened a sports complex and other academic buildings.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

Maricopa

Casa Grande

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

